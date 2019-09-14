Chino High will host its inaugural homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, the same night the Cowboys football team will play Hesperia for its homecoming game.
Jefferson Avenue and 10th Street will be closed at 3 p.m., which will be the location for the parade’s staging area.
Parade activities will begin at 5 p.m. on Jefferson and 10th, ending at the football stadium on the east side of the school at 5472 Park Place.
Parking at the Chino High student parking lot cost $10 per car. Cars will be allowed to enter the parking lot off Park Place.
Street parking is available on Park Place, Jefferson Avenue, Benson Avenue and other side streets for free.
Kickoff for the football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Information: 627-7351.
