Eastbound Grand Avenue underneath the 71 Freeway reopened early last Saturday morning more than 25 hours after a tractor-trailer hauling approximately 5,900 chickens overturned.
About a couple hundred chickens survived the 4:47 a.m. crash, many dying at the scene. Others had to be euthanized because their injuries were too severe, officials with the Inland Valley Humane Society said.
The chickens were being transported from Central California to a slaughterhouse in Chino, officials added.
The driver of the semi, who has not been identified, was not hurt. He was exiting the southbound lanes at Grand Avenue and was making a left turn when the trailer flipped onto its side underneath the 71 Freeway at the Chino-Chino Hills city borderline. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.
Chino Police, Chino Hills Police, Chino Valley Fire District, the Inland Valley Humane Society and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene within minutes of the crash.
Several dozen chickens were roaming on Grand Avenue, and others were rescued from atop the embankment leading up to the freeway. Authorities said a couple of chickens made it onto the 71 Freeway but were rescued.
Others were stranded in their cages until they were unloaded from the trailer.
The southbound 71 Freeway exit at Grand Avenue, and Grand Avenue from the southbound onramp to the northbound onramp was closed throughout the night, reopening around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
