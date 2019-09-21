A 49-year-old Pomona woman died this morning after a two-car crash at Edison and Monte Vista avenues in Chino, the Chino Police Department reported.
The woman has not yet been identified, pending notification of her family members. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Siegfried Azarcon.
Officers received a report of a collision at 7:05 a.m., involving the woman's Ford Focus and a Dodge Minivan that was being driven by a 19-year-old Ontario man, he said.
"The Dodge t-boned the Ford Focus in the intersection," Officer Azarcon said.
He said the Dodge was moving east on Edison when the collision occurred.
No arrests have been made.
The intersection will be closed to all traffic until approximately 2 p.m. "The coroner is on scene now," Mr. Azarcon said at 12:15 p.m.
Anyone with information can call Officer Andrew Bernath at 628-1234.
