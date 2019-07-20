A public review period is now open for proposed sex education curriculum material for use in the Chino Valley school district junior high and high schools.
The instructional materials have been recommended by a local committee comprised of district staff, teachers, counselors, principals and parent representatives.
Additionally, five community members, one each appointed by a school board member, have reviewed the materials.
A public inspection began Friday, July 19 and will continue through Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the health services office located on the campus of the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino (room 18) and at the offices of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction at the school district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
They can also be reviewed Thursday, Aug. 8 to Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Samuel R. Burton Professional Development and Media Center, 4525 Danito Court, Chino.
For junior high school curriculum, the committee has recommended Chino Valley Unified School District, Comprehensive Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Prevention Education, Department of Health Services, 2019.
For the high school curriculum, the recommendation is California Department of Education, California Department of Public Health, Federal Office of Adolescent Health, Positive Prevention PLUS, Sexual Health Education for California Youth by Kim Robert Clark, DrPH, MPH and Christine Janet Ridley, RN, Med, 2015.
The new curriculum, in compliance with state law AB329 Comprehensive Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Prevention, will be provided to students in grades 7-12, including at least once in junior high and at least once in high school.
The California State Board of Education requires that all instruction and materials align with the stated criteria as stipulated in AB329.
The school board will vote on the materials at a future meeting, to be held after the public review period.
