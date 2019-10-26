Six men were arrested on federal charges in connection with a series of armed robberies of cell phone stores in Chino, Fullerton, Long Beach, Victorville and Beaumont.
Store employees were held at gunpoint, some were zip-tied, before the suspects got away with nearly $200,000 worth of electronic devices and cell phones, authorities said.
The indictment states the robberies took place between March 18 and Sept. 8. “The defendants allegedly targeted cell phones that did not contain tracking devices,” Mr. Evoy said. “In total, the defendants allegedly stole $191,053 in cell phones and devices and approximately $2,434 in cash.”
Arrested were Anthony Wimbley, 27 of Irvine; Robert Wimbley, 26, of Pomona; Darron Wimbley, 28, of Fontana; Edward Eugene Robinson, 48, of Long Beach; Aaron Tremmel Hardrick, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas; and Djovante Lewis, 22, of Pomona, the spokesman said.
A trial date has been set for Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.
