Better communication between the Chino Valley school district and school communities is needed regarding the Measure G school construction and modernization bond work, said Kevin Cisneroz, chairman of the bond’s oversight committee at the group’s meeting Wednesday.
The meeting was held at the district office in Chino.
The $750 million bond was approved by voters in November 2016 to modernize several schools, provide security and other improvements to all schools and rebuild Chino High, which was built in the 1950s.
The Measure G Citizens Oversight Committee heard concerns from members of the Chino High community about facilities at their school. Committee members heard similar concerns from the Ayala High community at the May oversight meeting.
Chino High parent booster Renay Prescott said the bleachers in the gym are worn out and its basketball court remains damaged from flooding that occurred last spring, she said.
Assistant Superintendent Greg Stachura said an insurance claim for the damage has been delayed.
Martin Silveria, the district’s director of maintenance operations and construction, said the gym floor was difficult to dry out and provided assurance that the facility would be maintained “at its optimum until the new campus is built.”
A decision on whether to keep the old gym has not yet been made, Mr. Stachura said.
“The old gym needs a lot of renovations to meet the new codes,” he said.
A new gymnasium would include a boys shower and a girls shower, weight room, and dance room, he added.
“Chino High parents are frustrated by the bandaids,” Mrs. Prescott said.
She wants the district to include the entire school community, including students, in the reconstruction plans.
“They are feeling the pain of the reconstruction and will not see the benefits,” she said. “Let’s give them something that feels like they are contributing.”
Teachers from Ayala High in Chino Hills told the oversight committee in May that their input had been ignored in the final design plans for the new science building.
Committee member Mark Hargrove, a Chino councilman, said he was disappointed that the district’s initial site meetings that allowed for community input had fallen off.
Better communication
Mr. Cisneroz said communicating to the public about the status of the projects has been a priority of the committee from its start.
He suggested that the district host two meetings a year at each school site receiving Measure G funds and Mr. Stachura said he could arrange that.
Chino High
Reconstruction at Chino High was estimated by the district in 2016 to cost $120 million.
The Measure G committee finance report shows $14.9 million was spent on phase zero which included demolition of a former baseball field, grading, landscaping on the north side of the campus, a new softball field and refurbishment of an existing baseball field.
Plans for the first phase of construction have been approved by the state and bids will open Oct. 8.
Construction on the north end of the campus, which will include classrooms, administration buildings and a library, will be underway by early November and is expected to be completed within two years.
Mr. Stachura said the entire school will be finished within four and a half to five years.
Beverly Beemer, the school district’s director of planning, said she is working with Chino High band director Doug Bowden on band room design plans that include details on how much storage is needed for each band instrument.
An aquatic center to be built in phase three at Chino High will be the same size and similar to the one that was built at Chino Hills High with Measure M bond funds, Mr. Stachura said.
Other plans for Chino High include adding another tennis court and a new girls’ softball field at the south end of the campus.
The existing student parking area with solar panels will remain where it is and will not increase in size.
Mr. Stachura said the solar panels offset costs, but cannot provide all the power that is needed.
Other projects
Modernization work at Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills should be complete by late October.
Phase four of modernization work will begin at Cattle Elementary in Chino and will be complete by April 2020.
Interim housing is complete and occupied at Country Springs and Rolling Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills and phase one of improvements will be completed at both by mid-November with final completion estimated for late April 2020.
The Ayala High science building project is on schedule with structural steel framing substantially completed with stairs, columns and beams installed and minor plumbing and welding to be completed.
Interior wall framing, electrical and plumbing are in progress on the first floor.
Concrete column bases and walls have been poured. Installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning in the kitchen and gym at Ayala is complete and operational.
Sound deadening panels in the gym have been installed.
Work on science labs at Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino began in late April and are one month behind schedule.
The new completion date is late September.
Project bids were opened for the science building at Briggs Fundamental School in Chino.
Plans for science buildings at Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools in Chino Hills are pending approval from the state architect.
All school sites are continuing to receive safety and security upgrades within the next two years.
Single point of entry gates and security fencing are complete at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino and Ayala High.
Bond expenditures
During the meeting, Mr. Stachura gave the committee a financial report and update on the bond.
From a starting revenue of approximately $246 million in the first installment of the bond, $73.5 million has been paid for projects to date, with a balance of approximately $172.4 million.
The district has a video on Measure G projects on its website, chino.k12.ca.us.
