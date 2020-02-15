Four generations of the Martinez family
Submitted photo

These “J.D.s” got together recently, representing four generations in the Martinez family. Pictured (from left) are J.D. Martinez of Chino Hills; his son, J. David Martinez of Rancho Cucamonga; his grandson, Justin Dillion Martinez; and his great-grandson, Josiah David Martinez, both of Gas, Kansas.

