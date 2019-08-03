Caltrans’ pavement rehabilitation project on the 60 Freeway, known as the “60 Swarm,” will continue this weekend with week two of a full closure of the eastbound 60 Freeway between Interstate 15 (I-15) and the 60/91/215 freeways junction in Riverside from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
The weekend closures of the eastbound freeway and associated on and off ramps will continue through late September and then weekend closures will be held on the westbound side of the freeway through mid-November. There will no closures on Labor Day or Veteran’s Day holiday weekends.
Caltrans is advising motorists that this weekend the traffic detours for the 60 Swarm will be challenging. There is a concert event at the Fontana Speedway located the 10 Freeway (I-10) in Fontana. Cherry Avenue and other surrounding ramps on the I-10 and I-15 will be utilized by concert goers through Sunday, Aug. 4.
Motorists are advised to use the 91 and 210 freeways as alternate routes around the 60 Swarm construction and concert event to avoid heavy traffic delays on I-10 and I-15 in the Ontario and Fontana areas.
The paving project will also continue with weeknight lane and ramp closures within the project limits on the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue in Ontario to the 60/91/215 junction in Riverside. Those closures are 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
A project to replace the Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenue bridges over the 60 Freeway in Chino, also part of the “60 Swarm,” will have weeknight lane and ramp closures. The closures on the eastbound 60 Freeway from Pipeline Avenue to Mountain Avenue will be 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closures on the westbound 60 Freeway from Mountain Avenue to Pipeline Avenue will be 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
A traffic reconfiguration will occur on the 60 Freeway west of I-15 for the duration of the project. Lanes will be available in each direction on the freeway during the day.
The speed limit has been lowered to 55 miles per hour within the project limits.
The pavement and bridge projects will continue until 2022.
For up-to-date information on the 60 Swarm projects, call (833) 607-9276 or visit the website 60swarm.com.
