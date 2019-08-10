A conference for aspiring writers will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Advance registration is $35 at aspiringwritersforum.com. Registration at the door is $40 and includes lunch and materials.
Keynote speaker is author Dr. Joseph Bentz, a member of the Azusa Pacific English faculty.
Aspiring Writers’ Forum, a small group of writers who gather at the church, is hosting the event.
Registration: https://cvcc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.
Information: Coleene VanTilburg at Coleen6337@msn.com or Linda Boutin at tkdbasenji@yahoo.com
(Editor’s note: Last week’s information provided to the Champion on this event was incorrect.)
