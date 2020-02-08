Chino police said no injuries were reported after a car struck a pillar that supports the front of a facade overhang at Mel’s Liquor, 5202 Philadelphia St. in Chino on Jan. 31. The store was closed until the integrity of the building was approved.
About a dozen firefighters worked to place a T-shore to stabilize the front facade of the strip mall, fire officials reported.
