“It’s starting to feel real,” Chino High Principal John Miller said about the Chino High reconstruction project where phase one is well underway.
Students have been watching the bulldozers from over the blue fence that separates the more than 60-year old campus from the construction area at the north end of the school, he said.
Jason Barela, a superintendent with Balfour Beatty, the construction management company, said the native soil had to be over excavated in the construction area in order to create a firm foundation for several buildings.
Groundwork has been completed and concrete will be poured for the foundations starting next week, he said.
The first building to be built closest to 10th Street, near Jefferson Avenue, will include Mr. Miller’s office.
The grounds were at one time used for the school’s defunct agriculture program.
The 13.5-acre plot will also include a new administration building with the school entrance facing Jefferson Avenue, classroom buildings and a library to be completed by November 2022.
The Chino High campus was identified as a priority project in the $750 million local bond initiative that passed in 2016.
The estimated cost of the project was $130.8 million.
The following information was shared in the Feb. 5 Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee Meeting.
Modernization projects are complete at Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools in Chino Hills, and stage four is underway at Cattle Elementary in Chino, scheduled for completion by April 2020.
Rolling Ridge and Country Springs elementary schools in Chino Hills are in phase two construction, scheduled for completion by late April 2020.
Butterfield Ranch, Eagle Canyon and Hidden Trails elementary schools in Chino Hills are next in the district’s plans to modernize all schools over 25 years old.
Modernization includes classroom upgrades, new furniture, some new classroom technology, as well as security and safety upgrades.
All district schools are receiving keyless access controls, single point-of-entry modifications, additional fencing and gate modifications, security cameras and alarm upgrades.
A new two-story science building at Ayala High is expected to be completed in May, and campus-wide modernization will follow.
Science labs at Magnolia and Ramona junior high schools in Chino are complete and classrooms are being used.
A new science building at Briggs Fundamental School in Chino is estimated to be complete in late summer. Construction of science labs at Canyon Hills and Townsend junior high schools in Chino Hills will begin this summer.
The front office at Chino Hills High is being reconfigured with the attendance office being relocated to the front of the school. The project is expected to be finished this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.