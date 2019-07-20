Regeena Partida, the only woman entered in this year’s main event at the Chino Challenge Demolition Derby, careened, crashed and drove her way to victory in the event held July 12 at the Chino Fairgrounds arena.
She became the second woman in derby history to win the main event title. Wendy Kelly was the top driver in 1997.
Ms. Partida returned to demolition derby competition after having son Jeremiah, 7 months, last year. She’s won the title at the Orange County Fair and took home the “Best Appearing Car” award at the Chino derby in 2016 and 2017.
The derby was a family affair for the winner. Three of her family members, Scott Hensley, Brandon Partida and Derek Partida, also participated in the competition. Also rushing in to congratulate Ms. Partida after the derby was her grandmother, Irene Hensley, a special education instructional aide and ardent school supporter at Don Lugo High in Chino; Ms. Partida’s fiancé Steven Bethley, her mother Tisha Partida, as well as an aunt, cousins, and friends from Don Lugo High.
In the top 20
Other finishers in the top 20 were Reno Regazzi, second; Will Wright, third; Tom Strong, fourth; Brad Foyil, fifth; Ryan Doty, sixth; Donald Douma, seventh; Brady Baker, eighth; Tony DeLara, ninth; Brandon Partida, 10th; Matt Kingma, 11th; Byron Northcutt, 12th; Al Rocha, 13th; Mauricio DeLara, 14th; Scott Hensley, 15th; Gage Flack, 16th; Derek Partida, 17th; Mike Townsend, 18th; Bryan Struiksma, 19th; and Frank Ochoa, 20th.
An auction car brought in $1,200 for a local charity.
Best looking car
Tom Strong of Chino Hills won the “Best Appearing Car” contest for his 1976 Chevy Impala Glass House. He also won the award last year.
Mr. Strong designed this year’s car with the black, blue and silver Thin Blue Line flag, which honors the memory of fallen law enforcement officers. He drove the car in memory of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano who was shot and killed June 10 while off-duty in Alhambra. A close friend of Mr. Strong was Deputy Solano’s partner on the force.
The derby was sold out again this year. While last year’s event had some drivers upset over a starting time announcement, the only issue this year was a newly-installed speaker system that was not working well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.