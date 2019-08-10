The Mon Chéries, a Chino chapter of the Red Hat Society, invites women to a Masquerade Ball, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Embassy Suites, 900 E. Birch St., Brea.
The event costs $59 and includes lunch, entertainment, raffles, vendors, and a no-host bar.
The Phantom of the Opera, dressed in cape and mask, will perform with Christine, the girl he pursues. Guests may dance to Italian songs with the couple.
Women should wear a ball gown or cocktail dress, and men should wear a suit, or jacket and tie.
The Red Hat Society is known as a “playgroup for women” over 50 years old whose primary purpose is to enrich lives by making new friends, interacting with members from other chapters, and sharing good times.
The Society participate in home gatherings, plays, concerts, high teas and outings.
Information: email Wanda Guesnon, princesstoorist2@hotmail.com.
