It’s mating season for tarantulas and the hairy eight-legged creatures have been on the prowl in Chino Hills looking for females.
The males have about one month to mate and then they die so don’t capture one for a pet, advises Richard Vetter, of the Department of Entomology at the University of California Riverside.
“He’s male, he’s on a mission and his biological clock is a few ticks from zero before he kicks the bucket,” Mr. Vetter said.
Males have spent eight years in a burrow growing and waiting for this moment to woo a female, he said.
Most spiders grow quickly, molt several times, mature, mate and die within a year, he said.
Tarantulas grow very slowly, molt only once a year and require many years to reach maturity, Mr. Vetter said.
“Our local females live up to around 20 years,” he said.
Tarantulas are harmless but if they bite, it will hurt like a bee sting, he said.
Weed abatement crews in Chino Hills have seen more of these creatures in the late summer over the last two years, according to maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor.
Chino Hills naturalist Ron Nadeau said tarantulas are active in late summer through the fall and many residents are reporting sightings.
“They are such a great treat,” Mr. Nadeau said. “Kids and adults alike stare in wild wonder.”
