On a sizzling Sunday at Grand Avenue Park last week, participants were pleased their feet weren’t getting hot during Adult League soccer games on two fields containing artificial turf.
“I thought it was going to be scorching,” said Bob Morgan, a referee with the North Orange County Referee Association, as he bent over to pick up tiny green “pellets” that release moisture into the synthetic turf.
The city installed the turf for $2.4 million one year ago in August. It includes a cooling system consisting of coated pellet-like materials that can lower the surface temperature by 30 degrees, according to representatives of FieldTurf USA, Inc. that installed the turf.
“The city made a significant investment to transform Grand Ave Park from grass to the latest generation of artificial turf,” said Councilman Peter Rogers. “Because of our huge adult and youth soccer populations, we felt it was a priority to keep the park open year-round.”
Maintenance of the former grass fields caused several months of downtime each year.
“Participants are telling us the new turf is much cooler in the summertime,” Mr. Rogers said. “This is a win for all user groups.”
The city council recently approved a three-year agreement with the North Orange County Referee Association for $519,120 to provide officiating services for the adult soccer program.
Community services director Jonathan Marshall said the program, held at the park since 1999, yields more than 800 games every year, a number that has been consistent for the past 20 years.
Between 40 and 44 teams play each season, he said, and fees are charged per player to cover all costs.
“I think the love to play the game of soccer drives people to return each season,” said Mr. Marshall. “We have a well-coordinated league with great facilities for people to play.”
