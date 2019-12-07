.
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

A home on 10th Street, between Chino Avenue and D Street, is decorated to the hilt for Christmas. The Champion is seeking addresses and details of homes that are holiday showstoppers, so the community can drive by and admire them. Email the information to the Champion and a well-lit photo, if you have one, to news@cham pionnewspapers.com. The Champion staff is also revising a list of decorated homes from last year. A list of decorated homes will run in the Dec. 14 and 21 editions of the Champion.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.