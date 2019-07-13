A man armed with a handgun got away with approximately $8,000 July 5 after robbing the U.S. Bank branch at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white man, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was dressed in a white-button up long sleeve shirt, black sunglasses, clear plastic gloves and white pants. He walked into the bank at 5:30 p.m., pulled out a black handgun and demanded money from bank employees.
Police said the man then fled the bank in a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV. Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or WeTip at (800) 782-7463.
