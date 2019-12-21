A $13.4 million contract for work on Phase 1 of the Chino High re-construction project was approved by the Chino Valley school board Dec. 12.
Southern California West Coast Electric, Inc., a family-owned business in Beaumont, was awarded the low bid of five companies on a package for electrical, fire alarm, low voltage and elevator installation.
The Phase 1 construction will include a new two-story administration building, two new two-story classroom buildings, a two-story library and science building, a single-story vocational building, a new parking lot, hardscape, fire lanes, an accessible path of travel, new utility tie-ins in the public right-of-way and city off-site improvements.
Phase 0 of the Chino High re-construction, which included hiring the overall contractor, renovating the existing baseball field and building a new softball field on the north side of the campus, has been completed.
The school board allocated $131 million to rebuild Chino High in two phases. Phase two will include building a new theater and aquatic center.
The project is being funded from the from the $750 million Measure G school facilities bond that passed in 2016.
