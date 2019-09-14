The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District detected the presence of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE) virus in mosquitoes collected this week near Comet Avenue and Chino-Corona Road in Chino.
“This is the first time since the formation of the district (in 1983) that SLE has been detected in our area,” said district manager Michelle Brown.
SLE has also been detected in the Central Valley, as well as Riverside and Orange counties, she said.
The mosquitoes carrying SLE are not the black and white “Aedes” mosquitoes that have been aggressively biting residents day and night, but the native “Culex” mosquitoes, Dr. Brown said.
SLE is a mosquito-transmitted virus in the “flavivirus family,” which is the same as the West Nile Virus, Dr. Brown said.
Symptoms are similar to West Nile Virus, which include headache, fever, dizziness and nausea.
Preventing mosquito bites and reducing breeding sites are the most effective methods residents can take to reduce their risks of mosquito-transmitted diseases, she said.
She recommended wearing repellant containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535.
Dumping standing water around the home and making sure door and window screens have no holes or tears are also recommended.
West Nile too
Dr. Brown said four West Nile virus positive mosquito samples were collected the week of Sept. 2 to 6, including Butterfield Ranch Road and Park Crest Drive in Chino Hills and Cucamonga Avenue and Chino-Corona Road in Chino.
Residents should contact the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District if they have standing water they cannot remove, are getting bitten by mosquitoes or have further concerns.
Information: 635-0307 or wvmvcd.org.
