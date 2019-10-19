A large group of supporters wearing Chino Hills High shirts spoke Thursday night to the Chino Valley school board wanting former football coach Chris Stevens and athletic director Sam Sabbara to be reinstated after their resignations last week because of pranking and teasing between freshman football players.
The crowd was so large that two overflow areas had to be set up for people to watch the meeting on monitors at the district office in Chino.
Coach Stevens and Mr. Sabbara resigned Oct. 10 after a pranking incident earlier in the week, but many who spoke to the school board said the two were “forced” to resign. “My heart goes out to the victim,” said Joe McTarsney, who is a friend of Coach Stevens. “I hope the young man who was violated receives the support he needs.”
His wife, Dyane McTarnsey, called the incident a “traumatic experience,” but was among several speakers who said it is unreasonable to expect that the coaches could monitor the locker room at all times, suggesting schools should hire locker-room attendants.
After hearing comments that praised Coach Stevens as a man of good character, board member Andrew Cruz asked if the board could vote on the reinstatements at the school’s board next meeting. His comments were followed by applause from the crowd.
President James Na asked school district officials if that was possible but was told such reinstatements are made by school officials, not the school board.
Chino Hills High promoted assistant football coach Jose Espinosa to head coach and named Michael Terry as the school’s athletic director after the resignations last week after allegations surfaced of pranking and teasing among freshman football players.
Mr. Terry is also the offensive coordinator for the Chino Hills football team.
Coach Stevens, who was hired prior to the 2016 season, and Mr. Sabbara, the school’s athletic director the past two years, will continue to work as teachers at Chino Hills High, said Chino Valley Unified spokeswoman Imee Perius.
“(I’m) just heartbroken over the thing,” Coach Stevens told the Champion Sunday morning, but said he could not comment further on the situation.
Coach Stevens, the former head football coach at Ontario Christian and Monrovia high schools, had a 17-21 record at Chino Hills High, which included CIF-Southern Section playoff berths in 2016 and 2018.
Ms. Perius said Chino Hills High administrators became aware of the incident early last week involving Chino Hills High freshman football players.
“Investigation by Chino Valley Unified has confirmed that the incident was not part of any type of initiation ritual,” Ms. Perius said. “We cannot discuss further details of the incident as the case is still open.”
She added the Chino Hills Police Department is aware of the incident between the freshman football players.
“The school district’s priority is to provide our students a safe-learning environment consistent with our commitment to nurture the intellectual growth, character and well-being of each student,” Ms. Perius said.
Chino Valley Unified school board member Irene Hernandez, who missed Thursday’s school board meeting because she is on medical leave, said there have been similar incidents in recent years involving football players at Ayala and Don Lugo high schools.
The incidents with those programs were reported in the Champion.
She said she couldn’t discuss specific details of the Chino Hills High incident, but said coaches are held to the same standards as educators in the classroom.
“Student athletes are deserving of an environment that is physically and emotionally safe, well-disciplined and conducive to learning,” Ms. Hernandez said. “As seen before in our district, many simply chalk up incidents involving student athletes as boys just being boys, which is rather disappointing.”
She said coaches are bound by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) code of ethics as well as board policies, and so are students.
“Both should be held responsible for actions that interfere with safe school environments,” Ms. Hernandez said. “There are two views to these types of situations, but we must always think about the students that were negatively affected, whether it be as the victim of the teasing, hazing or harassment or the bystanders who may later encounter regrets for not having done something to stop the wrongdoing.”
The Huskies varsity football team played its first game a day after the announcement of the resignations, and defeated Damien High, 28-25.
