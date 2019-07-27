There is an another opening on the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission, the third time there has been a vacancy this year.
Commissioner Bill Taylor has submitted his resignation because of increased work responsibilities.
Mayor Cynthia Moran is accepting applications to fill the opening until 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/Pan dRCommissionApp and at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, on the second floor in the city clerk’s office.
Mayor Moran will nominate an individual at the Aug. 13 city council meeting.
Two new commissioners have been selected this year: Jennifer Holtkamp replaced Patrick Hamamoto who was appointed to the Planning Commission, and Samantha James-Perez replaced Joe Schaffer, who was elected to the school board.
The Parks and Recreation Commission meets the third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. in council chambers to study parks, recreation, community events, and programs.
Information: city clerk’s office, 364-2620.
