A 29-year-old Riverside man is facing several charges after crashing a stolen car minutes after leading Chino police on a short pursuit that officers had to terminate because of traffic conditions.
Daniel Jacob Montes was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of grand theft auto and felony evading, police spokeswoman Chris Wolff said.
Mr. Montes is also facing charges of possession of a counterfeit bill, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of burglary tools. He is being held on $110,000 bail, according to jail records. Chino police tried to stop the driver of a suspected stolen Toyota Corolla in northern Chino at 6:51 a.m., Mrs. Wolff said. The car was reported stolen from Moreno Valley.
“The driver failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated in the area of Central Avenue and Mission Boulevard (in Montclair),” the spokeswoman said. “Due to traffic conditions, the pursuit was terminated.” Minutes later, officers got a report of a collision involving the Corolla near Monte Vista Avenue and Holt Boulevard. The driver was taken into custody without incident.
