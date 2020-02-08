Chino Planning Commissioners are (from left) Robert Nastase, Steve Lewis, Brandon Blanchard, Jody Moore, Jimmy Alexandris, Walt Pocock and Kevin Cisneroz. Mr. Blanchard was named chairman of the commission, and Mr. Moore, vice chairman at Monday night’s meeting. Mr. Pocock and Mr. Cisneroz were named to the city’s Design Review Board. Mr. Nastase was named an alternate to the board. Mr. Alexandris was named to the Civic Center Master Plan committee, and Mr. Lewis to the Parks and Facilities Master Plan committee. Mr. Lewis is the past chairman of the commission. Mr. Blanchard handed out bubblegum cigars at the meeting to celebrate the birth of his first grandchild, Syriah Marie Ochoa, born Jan. 19 to his daughter Brianna Ochoa and her husband Juan Diego Ochoa of Corona.
