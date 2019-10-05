Tracy Ly, 29, of Chino is appearing on season two of the USA Network television show “Temptation Island.” The show, which airs Oct. 10, follows four dating couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives -- or go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to a tropical island, where they join 24 eligible men and women. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship. Ms. Lyn is one of the single cast members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.