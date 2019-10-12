Tom and Deborah Guagliardo’s home at 6515 Isaac Court, Chino received the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for October 2019 from Mayor Eunice Ulloa at the Oct. 1 city council meeting.
The award recognizes homes whose “continued improvement maintenance result in a substantial contribution to the overall appearance of the community.”
