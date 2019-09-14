Continuing a tradition from 1986, the Chino Valley Medical Center Auxiliary awarded scholarships to two recent graduates of Chino Valley district high schools to pursue studies in medical careers.
Chino High’s Mauricio Guzman, attending Pitzer College and Ayala High’s Louise Lin, attending UCLA, were each awarded a scholarship, which pays $7,000 over four years.
Scholarship recipient Justin Lanz Cortes (Ayala High Class of 2015) graduated from Cal Poly Pomona and Brenna Fekete (Chino High Class of 2015) graduated from UCLA.
Other current scholarship recipients are Diana Banuelos (Don Lugo), attending Chaffey College; Zheng Ni Dong (Ayala), a sophomore at UCLA; Vigneshwar Senthilkumar (Ayala), a sophomore at UCLA; Delvin Lee (Ayala), a junior at UC San Diego and Jesus Mariscal (Chino High), a senior at UC Irvine.
Since its inception, the program has granted approximately 139 scholarships to local students.
