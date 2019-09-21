Artemio Tovar, 40 years of service
Champion photo by Brenda Dunkle

Family and friends surround Artemio Tovar (fourth from left) of Waste Management’s hauling team for his 40 years of service to the City of Chino’s waste disposal company. He is holding a toy replica of a Waste Management trash truck. Mayor Eunice Ulloa (to his left) presents a certificate of appreciation from the city.

