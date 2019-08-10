Darrel and Alice (Macias) Metz, residents of Chino for more than 40 years, are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They wed Aug. 2, 1969 at Epiphany Catholic Church in South El Monte.
The couple retired three years ago from their business Metz Air Control, which they started in 1977. Their sons are now running the company.
Their children are son Jon and his wife Michelle (Gerbig) Metz of Chino, and son Bryan and his wife Janice (Allen) Metz of Eastvale. They also have four grandchildren: Nathan, Hayden, Ava and Haylee Metz.
