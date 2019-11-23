Angelica Labadlabad of Chino Hills was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. She was initiated at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science University in Boston.
***
Geoffrey and Tammie Doane’s home at 13570 Sycamore Lane, Chino received the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for November 2019 from Mayor Eunice Ulloa at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The award recognizes homes whose “continued improvement and maintenance result in a substantial contribution to the overall appearance of the community.”
***
Waste Management, the city of Chino’s refuse hauler, named its recycling all-stars for the year at Tuesday’s city council meeting. J & J Electronics on Schaefer Avenue was the commercial winner. Maria Padilla and Yu Ng were the two residential winners. Glenda Chavez, public sector manager for Waste Management announced the awards at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.