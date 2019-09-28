Dressed in long Edwardian-style costumes, purple hats and proper gloves, seven local women attended the first-day showing of the movie “Downton Abbey” on Friday, Sept. 20 at Harkins Theatres 18 in Chino Hills.
The movie is based on the television series set in the fictional English country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926.
The show and the movie depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the post-Edwardian era.
Emma Minori-Aguirre of Chino Hills organized the outing with members of the Purple Hat Society she founded in 2000 when she found out she was too young to join the Red Hat Society, a social group for women 50 and older.
The women drank water out of fluted glasses and ate chocolates while watching the movie.
Mrs. Minori-Aguirre said other movie-goers took photos of the group. “We received many compliments and questions about our outfits and hats,” she said.
Following the movie, the group had tea and dessert at Mimi’s Café in Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.