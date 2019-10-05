World War II veteran Jeanne Wood (front center) celebrates her 98th birthday at Oakmont senior residential center in Chino Hills. Celebrating with her are members of the Chino American Legion Post 299 Auxiliary (from left) Renee Jones, Judy Hallenbeck, Sherry Nighan, Fran Martinez, Bettye Corum and Diane DeLashmit. Ms. Wood was an Army nurse who served in a general hospital in England in 1944 and 1945 caring for the injured and dying. She was also the only female commander in the 95-year history of the American Legion Post, where she served in 1970 and 1971.
Chino Valley PEOPLE
