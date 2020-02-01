Tristen Clue of Chino Hills has been named to the President’s List for the 2019 fall semester at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Students making the list must achieve a 4.0 grade point average. Ms. Clue is a sophomore at the college.
***
Bryanna Perez of Chino Hills has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois. Students are named to the list for earning a 3.6 grade point average or higher while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours in graded courses.
***
Brandon Liang of Chino Hills and Zezhi Li of Chino have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. To make the list, students must carry at least four courses and have a grade point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4 and carry no single grade lower than a C-.
***
Grace Wetherbee of Chino Hills has earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomolecular engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Ms. Wetherbee was among 4,200 undergraduates and graduate students who received degrees at the university’s commencement exercises in mid-December.
***
Claire J. Lim of Chino has earned a master’s of science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. The college’s fall commencement ceremony was held Dec. 21 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
***
Morgan Dianne Scheerer of Chino Hills has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average on a scale of 4 to make the list.
***
Shyann Ea of Chino, who is majoring in biology at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana, has been named to the college’s 2019 Dean’s List for the fall semester. To make the list, students must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above on a scale of 4.
***
Bradley Estrada of Chino Hills, a freshman at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, has been named to the 2019 Dean’s List for the fall term. To qualify for the list, students must have a full-time course load and a grade point average of at least 3.4 on a scale of 4 with no grade less than a C.
***
Several Chino Valley students graduated on Dec. 14 from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, the university announced this week. Local graduates are: Beverly Rasimas of Chino; Joanna Ashkar, Lauren Burgueno, Adriana Corona, Ashley Eng, Beverly Laksana, Liana Lorusso and Zachary O’Nell, all of Chino Hills.
***
Alyssa De Leon of Chino Hills was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Students making the list must carry 12 of more hours of graded courses and earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on a scale of 4. Ms. De Leon is a freshman, majoring in nursing.
