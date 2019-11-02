Micheal Everman, who was a journalist for Don Lugo High’s Quest News before graduating and attending Chaffey College as a psychology student, has published a book, a gay love story called “The Diary of an Angel.” Mr. Everman said he came out as gay while attending Don Lugo.
Ayala High principal of 10 years, Diana Yarboi, has been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
The principal has led the high school to Distinguished School status for the last three years.
“Mrs. Yarboi has created a supportive and engaged community of staff and always prioritizes the best interests and safety of the entire community,” community member Diane Blakely wrote in her nomination form.
Nominee profiles are on lifechangeroftheyear.com
Winners will be chosen this spring from among K-12 educators and school employees around the country and will receive up to $10,000 to share with their schools.
The contest is sponsored by National Life Group.
Walnut Avenue Elementary secretary Barbara Patten was selected this month to receive the Extra Effort! Extra Credit! Award given by Chino Valley Superintendent Norm Enfield to employees who take extra measures to help students. During a surprise presentation at the school that included flowers and a plaque, Dr. Enfield praised Mrs. Patten for providing a high level of customer service to students, parents and staff at the Chino school. A video interview is posted on the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
Vietnam War veteran Edward Alvin Molina of Chino will be among six veterans receiving their high school diplomas Wednesday, Nov. 6 during the 11th Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Project ceremony at Serrano High School, 9292 Sheep Creek Road in Phelan. Mr. Molina was a member of the U.S. Army. Also receiving their high school diplomas will be Vietnam veterans Steve Sanchez Bustos of Ontario, Marines; Steven James Meadows of Hesperia, Marines; Richard Donald Simpson of Apple Valley, Navy; Robert C. Standon of Ontario, Navy; and James Michael Whitmore of Twentynine Palms, Marines. Operation Recognition Veterans Diploma Projects provides veterans and internees, who were unable to complete high school because of military service or internment, the opportunity to receive a high school diploma, according to the state education code.
