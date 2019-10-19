Allison Marina Mitts of Chino has been named a Homecoming Princess for Rosary Academy in Fullerton. She will be presented at Servite High School’s Homecoming football game on Oct. 24 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach by her parents Frank and Marisela Mitts. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Allison attended St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino and is a former Chino Girls Fastpitch All-Star. She is currently taking confirmation classes at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino and volunteers at American Legion Post 299 and Isaiah’s Rock Ministry, both in Chino; and KidCare International in Claremont. She also volunteers at the food bank KidCare operates in Upland.
***
A second-year robotics team from Ayala High in Chino Hills has hit the ground running this school year, winning two Vex robotics championships held Sept. 21 and Oct. 5. Team Z Squared Robotics (all Ayala students) includes seniors Jake Zuhlke and Katie Byers and sophomores Zak Zuhlke and Robbie Travers.
***
The Chino Valley school board on Oct. 17 appointed Joe Marcos to serve on the Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame Committee.
The Committee oversees the recognition of distinguished Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) graduates, employees, and major contributors to the CVUSD community.
Mr. Marcos was head varsity baseball coach at Don Lugo High for 30 years and had also worked as a teacher, athletic director and football coach over a 42-year career at the high school until his 2015 retirement. The Don Lugo baseball field was named for him in 2018.
