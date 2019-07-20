Miriam and Jeff Riley

 Submitted photo

Miriam and Jeff Riley (pictured), former longtime residents of Chino Hills, have been working for the last two years to build their wine brand, Firewater Wines. They started selling their first vintage two years ago. The Rileys are making their wine in Napa Valley, but they have lived in Eastvale for the last three years. Prior to that, they resided for nearly 19 years in Chino Hills, where their three children attended school and graduated from Chino Hills High. Firewater Wines was recently featured in an online article for Napa Valley Life Magazine. 

