County Superintendent Ted Alejandre (left) with County Board of Education members (from left): Ken Larson, Laura Mancha, Hardy Brown II, Rita Fernandez-Loof and Alen Ritchie. Ms. Mancha was named president of the board, and Mr. Ritchie was named vice president on Dec. 2.

The San Bernardino County Board of Education elected Laura Mancha as president of the five-member governing body during its monthly meeting Dec. 2.

Ms. Mancha, who will serve a one-year term, represents Trustee Area C, which includes Chaffey Joint Union, Chino Valley, Cucamonga, Fontana, Mountain View and portions of Ontario-Montclair school districts. 

She replaces Hardy Brown II, whose term ended Dec. 2. 

Ms. Mancha has served on the County Board since 2010 and was president during the 2013-14 term. 

Allen Ritchie, who represents Trustee Area E, which includes the school districts of Bear Valley, Colton, Morongo, Redlands, Rim of the World (east of Highway 138) and Yucaipa-Calimesa, was elected vice president of the board.

 

