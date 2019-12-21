The San Bernardino County Board of Education elected Laura Mancha as president of the five-member governing body during its monthly meeting Dec. 2.
Ms. Mancha, who will serve a one-year term, represents Trustee Area C, which includes Chaffey Joint Union, Chino Valley, Cucamonga, Fontana, Mountain View and portions of Ontario-Montclair school districts.
She replaces Hardy Brown II, whose term ended Dec. 2.
Ms. Mancha has served on the County Board since 2010 and was president during the 2013-14 term.
Allen Ritchie, who represents Trustee Area E, which includes the school districts of Bear Valley, Colton, Morongo, Redlands, Rim of the World (east of Highway 138) and Yucaipa-Calimesa, was elected vice president of the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.