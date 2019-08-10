U.S. Air Force Airman Emiliano Palmerin has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2019 graduate of Don Lugo High in Chino and the brother of Valeria Palmerin of Chino.
***
Terry Sneath of Chino is one of 20 Lebanon Valley College (LVC) ice hockey student-athletes named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team. Mr. Sneath, a graduate of Minnesota Online High School, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at LVC in Annville, Pennsylvania. To be eligible for all-academic consideration, a player must have completed at least one academic year at their current institution, while holding a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher for all terms of the 2018-19 academic year.
***
Chino Hills residents Rachel Candelaria, Taylor Duncan and Olivia Seddon have been named to the 2018-19 Dean’s List of Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Students are eligible for the list by earning a combined grade point average of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.
***
Jeff and Brenda Scott’s home at 13010 San Marcos Place, Chino is the August 2019 Mayor’s Home Beautification winner. The award is presented monthly at Chino City Council meetings for homes that show continued improvement and maintenance, resulting in a substantial contribution to the overall appearance of the community.
