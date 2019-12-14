Nikole Bresciani, who grew up in Chino and Chino Hills, has been selected as the new president/CEO for the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA (IVHS), which provides animal control services to both cities.
Ms. Bresciani fills the position held by William Harford, who retired from the IVHS in November after 40 years of leadership.
Ms. Bresciani holds a master’s degree from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Dominguez Hills.
She has 20 years of experience in management, city government, community outreach and customer service.
She and her husband Adam live in Huntington Beach and have two young sons, Colten and Brendan.
***
Justin Scott-Coe, who has more than 16 years of water industry experience in resource management and community affairs, including 10 years with the Monte Vista Water District, has been named the new general manager for the district which provides retail and wholesale water service to the communities of Montclair, Chino Hills and portions of Chino.
He replaces longtime general manager Mark Kinsey, who retired on Dec. 3.
Mr. Scott-Coe joined the Monte Vista district as a public affairs specialist in 2007 and rose to the ranks of Water Resources and Community Affairs Manager.
He left to work for Riverside Public Utilities in 2017 but returned to the Monte Vista district in July 2019 as assistant general manager.
Mr. Kinsey had been the general manager at Monte Vista since 1998.
Under his leadership, the district initiated wholesale water deliveries to the city of Chino Hills, enhanced groundwater recharge within the Chino Groundwater Basin and established a recycled water distribution system in Montclair.
He also helped develop the district’s four Aquifer Storage and Recovery groundwater wells, a state-supported project that was the first of its kind in the Inland Empire, according to the district.
As a longtime member of the Rancho del Chino Rotary club, including service as president, he supported numerous community and youth programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.