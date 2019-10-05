Socorro “Coco” Aguilera of Chino (front, second from left) celebrates her 90th birthday in late August with family members and friends. Her children are Amelia Acevedo, Rachel Rivas, Johnny Aguilera, Art Aguilera, Joey Aguilera, Rosie Aguilera, Margaret Tejada and Gabriela Aguilera Barrios. Socorro’s actual birthday is Feb. 3.
Chino Valley PEOPLE
