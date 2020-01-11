David and Victoria Todd have won the Mayor’s Home Beautification Award for January 2020 for their home at 6062 Ashley Court, Chino.
Jeff Torok, president of Am-Tech Total Security at 4075 Schaefer Ave., Chino, received the city of Chino’s inaugural Business of the Month award at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said the new award to honor exceptional businesses will be presented to firms for their community involvement, innovative practices or products, leadership, employee programs and outstanding customer service.
Am-Tech, an electronic security systems business, has been in operation 36 years, Mrs. Ulloa said. The company offers yoga sessions and an “office dog” to its staff to relieve stress. Am-Tech has also provided financial assistance to its employees. Am-Tech staff participate in the city’s Corporate Challenge sporting/gaming contest.
Mrs. Ulloa said “numerous” companies had applied for the first award.
