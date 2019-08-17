Alex Rovira and Joseph Surdam of Brea were married July 20 at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks where the reception was also held.
Both are 2011 graduates of Ayala High in Chino Hills.
The bride, the daughter of Larry and Theresa Rovira of Chino Hills, graduated from Dominican University in San Rafael in 2015. She is a teacher at Quail Summit Elementary in Diamond Bar.
The groom, the son of Gary and Millie Surdam of Chino Hills, is a 2015 graduate of Cal State Fullerton. He is a police officer.
The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia.
