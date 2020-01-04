Lindsey Pacela of Chino Hills Troop 9454 earned her Girl Scout Gold Award this month for producing a podcast channel for teens called “Thoughts for Your Thoughts” on podcast foryourpinkbrain.org.
She has been in Girl Scouts for 13 years.
Lindsey formed a team of volunteers for the podcasts that include interviews and discussions about high school experiences, mental health, politics, world news and entertainment.
The podcasts were reviewed by students in several classrooms at Ayala High in Chino Hills, where she is a senior.
She was recently accepted to the University of La Verne with a $40,000 academic scholarship from the private college and plans to double major in journalism and politics.
Lindsey also marched in this year’s Tournament of Roses Parade as part of selected Gold Award Girl Scouts and Eagle Boy Scouts.
Four percent of Girl Scouts receive the Gold Award that requires a minimum of 80 hours to complete.
***
Richard Montes has been named the acting warden for the California Institution for Women in Chino. He has been serving in the position since November. He previously was chief deputy warden.
Mr. Montes began his career at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2002 as a medical technical assistant at San Quentin. He transferred to the women’s prison in Chino in the same position and was promoted to correctional sergeant in 2006.
Mr. Montes received a promotional transfer as a correctional lieutenant at the California Institution for Men in 2009 and in 2012, he made a lateral transfer back to the women’s prison.
He was promoted to correctional captain in 2015 and to associate warden of custody housing and program services in 2018.
***
Reese Vargas of Chino qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility for the list is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
***
Jacob Turner of Chino, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy West Point, and other cadets who hail from Southern California, will lead the West Point Society of Los Angeles’ West Point Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM Workshop, to be held 7:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Stephen White Middle School in Carson. Students from the Los Angeles Unified School District will attend.
The selected cadets will also participate in other community service activities during their visit.
