The son and daughter of the late Donald Keith McKnight, who worked at the California Institution for Men in Chino, are releasing his memoir “Bombs, Betty, and Bed-counts: a memoir of WWII and beyond” on Amazon.com, in paperback and e-book on Oct. 13. He died in 2003.
***
U.S. Air Force Airman Jennifer D. Espinoza, a 2018 graduate of Don Lugo High in Chino, graduated recently from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. She is the daughter of Alma Espinoza of Chino.
***
Serena Douma of Chino Hills was named to the spring 2019 Dean’s Honor Roll at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas. Dean’s Honor Roll designees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 12 semester hours over the preceding two semesters at Ottawa University and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
***
Bo-Ann Estrada has been named president of the Chino Senior Citizen Club. Other officers installed for the 2019-2020 year are: Dennis Hopson (vice president), Linda Phillips (secretary and chaplain), Mary Harshfield (treasurer), Lisby Garcia (sergeant of arms), Maureen Meaders (trustee), Noreen Pierce (trustee), Carol Tidwell (trustee), Howard Williams (parliamentarian), Maggie Hernandez (membership) and Jean Fouse (Sunshine Lady).
Assistant city clerk for Chino Hills Lynnae Sisemore received her Master Municipal Clerk designation, which requires extensive training, advanced education, professional contribution, and having a Certified Municipal Clerk designation.
***
Ms. Sisemore was recognized at the Sept. 23 city council meeting for her achievement, which she said took just under five years to accomplish. There are 1,370 Master Municipal Clerks worldwide and only 158 of those are in California, said Chino Hills City Clerk Cheryl Balz, who presented Ms. Sisemore with a plaque from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
