Chino Hills resident Dolores Valencia won the overall women’s title at the 2019 Camarillo Marathon Sunday with a time of 3:21.18, averaging 7:40 a mile on the 26.2-mile course. Valencia, 55, finished nearly six minutes ahead of second-place runner Brianna Kauk, 30, of Kingsburg.
***
Three Chino Valley residents were among the 31 San Bernardino County residents honored Wednesday for their selfless acts during the last year. The honorees were recognized by the San Bernardino County Supervisors during the Vision4Safety Heroes event in San Bernardino.
Alyssa Farrell, a member of Girl Scout Troop 10154 in Chino, was honored for saving the life of her friend during a church retreat in October. Alyssa performed the Heimlich maneuver on her friend who was choking.
Oscar Limon of Chino Hills, one of the primary instructors for the Fontana Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program since 2013, has been instrumental in certifying more than 200 participants into the organization. CERT educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. “Mr. Limon recognizes the importance and need to inform, train and teach safety preparedness to Spanish-speaking communities,” county officials said. In 2014, he was an instructor for the first County of San Bernardino Spanish CERT class held in Fontana. He has numerous FEMA and emergency training certifications as well as many hours assisting the Red Cross with fire evacuations.
On the last day of summer in 2018, 10-year-old Colton Nordella of Chino Hills and two of his friends went surfing. While in the water, where waves were bigger than normal, they came across a man in his 50s asking for help because he was having trouble staying above water. Colton told the man to calm down, and with the leash of his surfboard still attached to his ankle, he helped get the man onto his surfboard. Colton continued talking to the man and they began swimming to shore where a lifeguard stepped in and told Colton he had done a “good save.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.