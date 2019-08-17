Jim and Cindy Lower, residents of Chino for more than 40 years, are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
They were married on Aug. 15, 1969 in Bellflower.
Both are retired, Mr. Lower from Ralphs in Artesia and Mrs. Lower from Bank of the West in Chino.
Their children and spouses are Laura Bruemmer and her husband Tony (deceased), Jim Lower, David Lower and his wife Lily, Steve Lower, Shaun Lower (deceased), Rob Lower and his wife Kelly.
Their grandchildren are Daniel Perez, Steven Lower, Jacob Lower (deceased), Mattea Lower, Shaun Lower, and Ivy Lower.
