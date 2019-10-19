Jacob Dee, Abhinav Kalidindi, Raymond Perez, Jack Schloeman, Jacob Stewart and Adam Donegan
Submitted photo

Eighth-grade students Jacob Dee, Abhinav Kalidindi, Raymond Perez, Jack Schloeman, Jacob Stewart and Adam Donegan show support for those with cancer and those affected by the disease during an Oct. 4 prayer event at Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School. The middle school leadership group at the Chino Hills school this year has raised more than $500 for the American Cancer Society by selling cancer ribbons.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.