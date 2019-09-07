Andreia Dutra Sales, 17, of Chino, who was named the Chino Valley D.E.S. Portuguese Club’s Senior Queen on Aug. 26, 2018, spent much of her “royal” year following the example of Saint Queen Isabel of Portugal, a 14th century monarch who is credited with feeding the poor during a famine in Portugal.
Every month, Andreia spent time feeding the hungry at Mary’s Table in San Bernardino, Isaiah’s Rock in Chino and the Alpha Program at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino.
Andreia was particularly touched by the Mary’s Table organization and wants people to know that they need donations of food, clothing and money, as well as volunteers.
Mary’s Table can be reached at 888-8997.
Andreia, a senior at Don Lugo High in Chino, relinquished her crown to a new Chino Valley D.E.S. queen in late August.
***
Jerry Marcotte, Development Director of Boys Republic in Chino Hills, retired Aug. 30 after a 31-year career working at the non-profit organization and residential facility for troubled youth.
Mr. Marcotte assisted with major capital campaigns and the annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car Show, Della Robbia wreath program and other fundraisers that support Boys Republic’s programs in guidance and education.
He co-authored a 2007 book about the organization’s history called “The Formation of a New Republic: A Photographic History of Boys Republic.”
Mr. Marcotte also founded Boys Republic’s Off-Road Classic, a cross-country bicycling and running competition and fundraiser that ran from 1993 through 1998.
He and his wife Linda Marcotte are long-time residents of Claremont and will retire there.
Mr. Marcotte’s former assistant Elizabeth Goldhammer has been promoted to Development Director. Ms. Goldhammer, of La Verne, has worked in development at Boys Republic since 2014.
***
Cassidy Adams of Chino has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester at the University of La Verne for outstanding academic achievement.
She had a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Miss Adams is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and law.
