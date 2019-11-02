Roberto and Rosalba Marin of Chino celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 19 at the wedding of their youngest daughter Rachel to Joe Bakit in Glendora.
The Marins married Sept. 6, 1969 in Tijuana, Baja California.
They have lived in the same house in Chino since June 24, 1989. Mr. Marin has worked in transportation since 1971 and drives a shuttle bus from the Ontario International Airport terminals to a car rental location.
Mrs. Marin was an elementary teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 20 years, retiring in 1997. Their oldest daughter and her husband are Monica Marin and Robert Martinez of Chino. Rachel Marin and her new husband live in Glendora.
