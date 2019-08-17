Owen Srun

Owen Srun

Owen Srun of Boy Scout Troop 205 Chino/Chino Hills has earned Scouting’s highest rank, Eagle Scout. He is a junior at Ayala High in Chino Hills where he is an honors student and soccer player. He is also an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. For his Eagle project, he planned and created bike racks and sensory bins for the children’s department at Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona.

