Janessa C. Thropay, a speech communications major at Oregon State University in Corvallis has been named to the college’s scholastic honor roll for the 2019 spring term. Also making the honor roll are Adriana E. Paez, a biohealth sciences major from Chino Hills; and Morgan L. Roddick, a graphic design major from Chino Hills. To make the honor roll, students must have earned a 4.0 (straight A) grade point average, while carrying at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
***
U.S. Air Force Airman Britni H. Hernandez, a 2015 graduate of Chino High, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. She is the daughter of Carlos and Lisa Hernandez of Chino.
***
The Chaffey Community College District has elected its 2019-20 governing board officers. President Gloria Negrete McLeod represents Chino and Chino Hills. She was elected to the governing board in 2015. Vice president Gary C. Ovitt represents Ontario and has been on the board since 2015. Clerk Lee McDougal represents Fontana and member Katie Roberts represents Upland and Montclair. Immediate past president Kathleen Brugger, a board member since 1993, represents Rancho Cucamonga.
***
Stephanie Boschee of Chino Hills has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s Citation for Academic Excellence from the Montfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. Students earn the distinction by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4 and completing at least 12 semester credit hours.
***
U.S. Air Force Airman Alex C. Lewallen, a 2018 graduate of Chino Hills High, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
***
U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher J. Aerts, a 2016 graduate of Don Lugo High in Chino, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.